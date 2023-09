GRASSLEY WOULD SUPPORT BAN OF GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNS

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’D SUPPORT A BILL THAT WOULD ESSENTIALLY OUTLAW GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNS.

THE LAW WOULD AUTOMATICALLY EXTEND SPENDING IF AN AGREEMENT ISN’T REACHED BY MIDNIGHT ON SEPTEMBER 30TH WHEN THE FEDERAL FISCAL YEAR ENDS.

A SMALL GROUP OF HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE REFUSING TO SUPPORT A SHORT TERM SPENDING BILL AND ARE READY TO FORCE A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TO SECURE DEEPER CUTS IN THE FEDERAL BUDGET.

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE ARE PRACTICAL AND POLITICAL COSTS TO SHUTTING DOWN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

GRASSLEY HAS BEEN A MEMBER OF CONGRESS DURING EVERY GOVERMENT SHUTDOWN IN U-S HISTORY.

THE VERY FIRST GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAPPENED IN 1976, WHEN GRASSLEY WAS A MEMBER OF THE U-S HOUSE.

GRASSLEY WAS A U-S SENATOR IN 2013 WHEN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN FOR 16 DAYS AS REPUBLICANS PROTESTED PRESIDENT OBAMA’S AFFORDABLE CARE ACT.

GRASSLEY MADE HIS COMMENTS ON THE IOWA PRESS PROGRAM ON IOWA P-B-S.