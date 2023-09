SURPRISE TRUCK INSPECTION IN DAKOTA COUNTY

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CARRIER ENFORCEMENT DIVISION CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS WEDNESDAY IN DAKOTA COUNTY.

DURING THE SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT EFFORT, THE TROOPERS CONDUCTED 18 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 66 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW.

THE TROOPERS PLACED 10 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE, NOT ALLOWING THEM TO RETURN TO THE ROAD.

THAT COULD INCLUDE BAD BRAKES OR TIRES, OR OTHER SAFETY RISKS.

TWO DRIVERS WERE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE.

TROOPERS ALSO ISSUED 7 DECALS FOR AN INSPECTION WITH NO VIOLATIONS.

Photo by Nebraska State Patrol