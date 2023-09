SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPOND TO EARLY MORNING SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING THURSDAY MORNING. AUTHORITIES WERE CALL TO THE AREA OF WEST 20TH AND MYRTLE STREET AT 5:13 A.M.

OFFICERS FOUND A MALE VICTIM HAD BEEN SHOT. HE WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL. NO SUSPECT HAS BEEN NAMED AT THIS TIME.

THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESIGATION.