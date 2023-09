SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE WESTSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE A SHOOTING THURSDAY MORNING.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO THE AREA OF WEST 19TH AND CENTER STREET AROUND 5:15 A.M. WHERE THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE FOR TREATMENT.

POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A TARGETED INCIDENT,

THERE’S NO WORD REGARDING A SPECIFIC SUSPECT AT THIS TIME.

THE NAME AND CONDITION OF THE VICTIM ARE NOT BEING RELEASED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATING TO THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 712-279-6440, OR THE CRIMESTOPPERS TIP LINE AT 258-TIPS (8477).

Updated by Woody Gottburg 1:03 p.m. 9/21/23

