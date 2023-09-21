Musketeers Drop Regular Season Opener

The Sioux City Musketeers opened their 2023-24 season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Steel in their first game of the 2023 DICK’s Sporting Goods Fall Classic.

Sioux City appeared to be the better hockey team throughout the contest, They out shot Chicago by a whopping 42-22 margin and held the advantage in all three regulation periods.

The Musketeers out shot the Steel a lopsided 17-6 in the opening period but lit the lamp just once at the tail end of the first when Colin Kessler found the back of the net at the 19:46 mark to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City struck quickly in the second. Dylan Godbout threaded the needle to Hagen Burrows who deflected the puck into the net only 39 seconds into the middle frame and gave Sioux City a 2-0 lead. The goal was Burrows’ first in the USHL.

Holding back the tidal wave of rubber was Chicago goalie Christian Manz who stopped 40 of 42 shots to earn the victory for the Steel.

It did not take long in the O.T. for Chicago to earn the victory, Charlie Major created a turnover in the Sioux City zone, circled around the net and flipped in a back hander to give the Steel a 3-2 overtime win.

Samuel Urban started in net for the Musketeers, he made 19 saves on 22 shots.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Musketeers, they conclude their Fall Classic experience on Friday when they face the Green Bay Gamblers at 11:30 am CDT.

The home schedule for the Musketeers opens on Friday, October 6th at 7:05 pm when they face the Waterloo Black Hawks.