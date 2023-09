GENERAL FROM ALDEN, IOWA CONFIRMED AS U.S. ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF

THE U.S. SENATE HAS VOTED 96-1 TO CONFIRM GENERAL RANDY GEORGE OF ALDEN, IOWA TO BE CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE U.S. ARMY.

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST WAS AMONG THE MAJORITY VOTING TO CONFIRM HIM:

IT WAS IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WHO NOMINATED GEORGE TO THE MILITARY ACADEMY AT WEST POINT NEARLY 40 YEARS AGO.

ERNST SAYS GENERAL GEORGE HAS SERVED IN OTHER LEADERSHIP ROLES IN THE ARMY:

GRASSLEY ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “GENERAL GEORGE BRINGS TO THE HELM OF THE ARMY A KEEN UNDERSTANDING OF ITS CAPABILITIES AND NEEDS.

HE HAS THE EXPERIENCE, VISION AND WILL TO SERVE THAT THE JOB DEMANDS, WITH THE IOWA COMMON SENSE TO MATCH”.

MOST RECENTLY, GEORGE SERVED AS ACTING CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY, AND IMMEDIATELY PRIOR, WAS VICE CHIEF.