ELEVEN CANDIDATES FILE TO SEEK SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD SEAT

ELEVEN PEOPLE HAVE FILED PAPERS TO RUN FOR A POSITION ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD, BUT THE MAKEUP OF THIS YEARS ELECTION SLATE FOR FIVE SEATS MAY SURPRISE YOU.

CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL IS NOT RUNNING FOR A NEW FOUR YEAR TERM, BUT INSTEAD IS RUNNING TO FILL THE FINAL TWO YEARS OF FORMER MEMBER PERLA ALARCON-FLORY’S TERM.

GREENWELL; SENT KSCJ NEWS A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE:

“AS OF 1PM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, THERE WERE NO CANDIDATE FILINGS FOR THE TWO YEAR POSITION. I BELIEVE THE COMMUNITY NEEDED TO HAVE A CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION WHO HAD EXPERIENCE IN EITHER TEACHING, MANAGEMENT, OR BUSINESS. SINCE WE HAD NONE AT 1PM, I DECIDED TO RUN FOR THAT OPENING”.

GREENWELL WILL BE CHALLENGED BY SEMEHAR GHEBREKIDAN, WHO IS THE COMMUNITY INCLUSIVITY LIAISON FOR THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY FOR THE TWO YEAR TERM.

NINE CANDIDATES ARE RUNNING FOR THE OTHER FOUR SEATS FOR A FULL FOUR YEAR TERM.

THEY INCLUDE CURRENT BOARD MEMBER PHILIP HAMMAN, FORMER BOARD MEMBER JOHN MEYERS, TREYLA LEE, THE DAUGHTER OF FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT FLORA LEE, TRISHA RIVERS, MARGUERITE CORTEZ, LANCE EHMCKE, JEBEDIAH HIBBS, EARL MILLER AND DUSTIN RHOADES.

THE ELECTION IS ON NOVEMBER 7TH.