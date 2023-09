AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT DEMO LATEST HARDWARE & TECHNOLOGY

LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES FROM AROUND THE REGION SAW THE LATEST IN TECHNOLOGY AT AN EQUIPMENT EXPO HOSTED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT THURSDAY.

SGT CHRIS JANSEN, THE TRAINING COORDINATOR FOR THE COUNTY SHERIFF, SAYS THE EXPO WAS PUT ON BY AXON, A COMPANY THAT SELLS TASERS, BODY CAMERAS, DRONES AND OTHER EQUIPMENT TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES:

AXON1 OC……HAS TO OFFER. :10

JANSEN SAYS AXON REPRESENTATIVES BROUGHT A VARIETY OF NEW, STATE OF THE ART EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING DRONES WITH HIGH RESOLUTION CAMERAS AND HEAT SENSORS, TASERS, BODY CAMERAS AND VIRTUAL REALITY SIMULATORS:

AXON2 OC…….THE UPDATED. :07

JANSEN SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA SHOWED UP FOR THE EXPO:

AXON3 OC……….FROM MINNESOTA. :15

AMONG THE ITEMS DEMONSTRATED WAS A TASER ENERGY WEAPON WITH NEARLY DOUBLE THE DISTANCE OF PREVIOUS WEAPONS.