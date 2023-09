USD STUDENTS CONCERNED OVER CAMPUS SEXUAL ASSAULTS

THERE HAVE BEEN FOUR REPORTS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT AT UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA THIS SEMESTER.

IT’S LEAVING SOME STUDENTS FEELING UNEASY AS IT’S ONLY BEEN FOUR WEEKS SINCE FALL CLASSES BEGAN, BUT POLICE SAY THE NUMBER OF REPORTS ISN’T UNUSUAL.

VERMILLION CHIEF OF POLICE CRYSTAL BRADY SAYS THEY GET MORE REPORTS FROM AUGUST TO OCTOBER BECAUSE OF PEOPLE WHO ARE COMING TO COLLEGE FOR THE FIRST TIME.

THE UNIVERSITY IS REQUIRING STUDENTS TO DO A TRAINING IN AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SEXUAL ASSAULTS.

USD RECENTLY HAD A PRESENTATION ON CONSENT WITH OVER 12-HUNDRED STUDENTS IN ATTENDANCE.