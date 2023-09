SCOTT UNCHALLENGED IN BID TO CONTINUE AS MAYOR

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE FILED TO RUN FOR THE TWO CITY COUNCIL SEATS UP FOR ELECTION THIS YEAR.

BOB SCOTT IS UNOPPOSED IN HIS BID TO CONTINUE AS THE MAYOR OF SIOUX CITY.

HE IS THE LONGEST SERVING MAYOR IN CITY HISTORY.

INCUMBENT COUNCIL MEMBER JULIE SCHOENHERR IS BEING CHALLENGED BY TWO RELATIVE NEWCOMERS TO CITY POLITICS, TOM MURPHY AND TRICIA LYNN FREDERICK.

THE PRIMARY ELECTION WILL TAKE PLACE OCTOBER 10TH WITH THE TWO HIGHEST VOTE GETTERS FOR SCHOENHERR’S SEAT ADVANCING TO THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION.