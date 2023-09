PAVING PROJECT TO BEGIN ON GLEN OAKS BLVD

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL BEGIN A MULTI PHASE REPAVING AND PATCHING OF GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH.

THE PAVING PATCH PROJECT EXTENDS FROM TETON TRACE TO CHAMBERS STREET.

PHASE ONE INCLUDES THE CONSTRUCTION OF PAVING PATCH REPAIRS, INTAKE REPLACEMENTS, AND SIDEWALK REPLACEMENTS ON GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD FROM INDIAN HILLS DRIVE TO JUST SOUTH OF 31ST STREET.

TRAFFIC WILL BE SHIFTED TO ONE SIDE OF THE STREET AT A TIME TO ALLOW THE CONTRACTOR TO COMPLETE WORK AND ON STREET PARKING WILL BE UNAVAILABLE WHERE WORK IS ACTIVE.

ONE LANE OF ACCESS TO CUL-DE-SACS WILL BE MAINTAINED AT ALL TIMES.

STAGE 2A WILL CLOSE THE EAST SIDE OF THE INTERSECTION OF 31ST STREET COURT AND GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD.

TWO-WAY TRAFFIC ON GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD WILL BE SHIFTED TO THE WEST.

ANOTHER PHASE OF REPAIRS WILL BEGIN NEXT SPRING WITH PROJECT COMPLETION SET FOR JUNE 0F 2024.