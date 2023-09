JORDAN ROOKIE CARD SOLD ON IOWA AUCTION

IOWA TREASURER ROBY SMITH SAYS THE AUCTION OF THE 1986 MICHAEL JORDAN ROOKIE CARD HAS ENDED ON THE GREAT IOWA TREASURE HUNT WEBSITE.

SMITH SAYS THE PSA 7 GRADED CARD SOLD FOR $5,400.

IT IS ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER BASKETBALL TRADING CARDS EVER PRODUCED.

SMITH SAYS WHILE THE CARD HAS SOLD, THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL STAY IN GREAT IOWA TREASURE HUNT FOR THE RIGHTFUL OWNER OR HEIR TO CLAIM, AS WITH ANY AUCTIONED ITEM.

EACH YEAR, THE TREASURER’S OFFICE RECEIVES TWO TO THREE HUNDRED SAFE DEPOSIT BOXES THAT HAVE BEEN ABANDONED AND IS CURRENTLY HOLDING ALMOST 3,000 BOXES.

WHEN THE OFFICE RUNS OUT OF ROOM TO STORE THE BOXES, IT IS FORCED TO AUCTION OFF THE CONTENTS IF THEY CANNOT LOCATE THE RIGHTFUL OWNER.