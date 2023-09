END OF WATCH FOR ALGONA POLICE OFFICER

DOZENS OF MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM FILED INTO THE ALGONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL GYM WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR THE FUNERAL OF THE ALGONA POLICEMAN WHO WAS SHOT TO DEATH LAST WEEKEND.

ALGONA POLICE CHIEF BO MILLER MADE HIS FIRST PUBLIC STATEMENT ABOUT THE DEATH OF OFFICER KEVIN CRAM THANKING EVERYONE FOR THE OVERWHELMING SUPPORT HIS DEPARTMENT AND OFFICERS HAVE RECEIVED:

CRAM4 OC…AND LOYALTY. :19

THE FUNERAL ENDED WITH THE FINAL CALL FOR CRAM FROM THE DISPATCHER USING HIS BADGE NUMBER.

CRAM5 OC……YOUR FAMILY. ;28

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING, 43-YEAR-OLD KYLE RICKE OF ALGONA, FACES A CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

HE’S STILL BEING HELD IN THE BROWN COUNTY JAIL IN NEW ULM, MINNESOTA, AFTER BEING ARRESTED IN THE NEARBY TOWN OF SLEEPY EYE, MINNESOTA ABOUT FOUR HOURS AFTER THE SHOOTING.

Photos courtesy KCCI feed