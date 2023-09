“DEEP DIVE” SCULPTURE EXHIBIT TO DEBUT AT ART CENTER

A NEW SCULPTURE EXHIBITION DEBUTS THURSDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

CURATOR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS SAYS THE EXHIBITION, TITLED “JUDY ONOFRIO: DEEP DIVE”, INCLUDES SURPRISING AND CAREFULLY CRAFTED SCULPTURES BY JUDY:

DEEPDIVE1

RING OF FIRE IS A LARGE, INTRICATE SCULPTURE FEATURING CIRCUS THEMES.

ATKINS SAYS THERE ARE A VARIETY OF SCULPTURES COMPRISED OF ALL KINDS OF MATERIALS IN HER WALL-MOUNTED AND STANDING FLOOR PIECES:

DEEPDIVE2

JUDY WILL ATTEND THE RECEPTION AT HER OPENING THURSDAY, FROM 5:00PM UNTIL 7:00PM.

THE EXHIBITION WILL REMAIN ON DISPLAY THROUGH FEBRUARY 11TH.