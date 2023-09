DAKOTA CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD BUDGET HEARING

A PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING WITH THE DAKOTA CITY MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY AT 5:00 P.M., IN THE CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT 1511 BROADWAY STREET.

THE MEETING WILL BE REGARDING THE FISCAL YEAR 23-24 BUDGET.

CITIZENS OF DAKOTA CITY ARE INVITED TO MAKE COMMENT RELATING TO THE PROPOSED BUDGET.

THE BUDGET DETAIL IS AVAILABLE AT THE OFFICE OF THE CITY CLERK DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS.

THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL WILL THEN HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING TO COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY UPON ADJOURNMENT OF THE BUDGET HEARING.