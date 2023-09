CLOVIS SAYS TRUMP NEEDS TO SPEND TIME IN ALL IOWA DISTRICTS

DONALD TRUMP WAS BACK IN IOWA TODAY (WEDNESDAY), HOLDING EVENTS IN MAQUOKETA AND DUBUQUE.

IT’S THE SAME VENUE WHERE TRUMP HELD A RALLY EIGHT YEARS AGO — THE FIRST ONE SAM CLOVIS OF HINTON ATTENDED.

CLOVIS HAD JOINED THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN TEAM THE MORNING OF THAT 2015 RALLY IN DUBUQUE AND INTRODUCED TRUMP TO THE CROWD.

HE LATER BECAME THE NATIONAL CO-CHAIR OF TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN.

CLOVIS SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT FOR TRUMP’S CURRENT CAMPAIGN TO HOLD RALLIES IN EACH OF IOWA’S FOUR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS.

SAM1 OC…IN THE STATE. :17

CLOVIS, WHO DOES NOT HAVE A ROLE IN TRUMP’S 2024 CAMPAIGN, SAYS WHILE CURRENT POLLING SHOWS TRUMP HOLDING A COMMANDING LEAD — THE CAUCUSES ARE FOUR MONTHS AWAY.

SAM2 OC……..MORE MEANINGFUL.” :09

CLOVIS SAYS TRUMP FACES A BETTER SLATE OF CANDIDATES THAN HE DID IN 2016.

RADIO IOWA