SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN NORFOLK ASSAULTS

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES RELATED TO ALLEGED ASSAULTS IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA THIS PAST FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

THE FEMALE VICTIM TOLD OFFICERS THAT SHE HAD BEEN ASSAULTED AND STRANGLED SEVERAL TIMES AND BECAME UNCONSCIOUS.

SHE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT AS 30-YEAR-OLD JAYSON BLAKELY OF SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM TOLD THEM BLAKELY CHOKED HER AND SLAMMED HER HEAD AGAINST A WALL, AND HE PREVENTED HER FROM LEAVING THE ROOM.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO FAITH REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.

OFFICERS LOCATED AND ARRESTED BLAKELY AND HE IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION, THIRD DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE FALSE IMPRISONMENT, AND FOR A PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL.

File photo