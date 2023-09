DESANTIS COTINUES IOWA CAMPAIGN WITH RED OAK STOP

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WAS AMONG TEN G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES WHO ADDRESSED 12-HUNDRED CONSERVATIVE IOWA REPUBLICANS AT THIS WEEKEND’S IOWA FAITH AND FREEDOM COALITION FALL FUNDRAISER IN DES MOINES.

EARLIER SATURDAY, DESANTIS CAMPAIGNED IN RED OAK ALONGSIDE SENATOR JONI ERNST WHERE HE PLEDGED TO DEAL MORE EFFECTIVELY WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION:

DESANTIS, WHO IS 45, TOLD THE CROWD THAT AGES OF PRESIDENT BIDEN AND FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP ARE A CONCERN.

DESANTIS ALSO HELD A GOD ABOVE GOVERNMENT RALLY AT A DES MOINES CHURCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON,

HE ANNOUNCED A GROUP OF IOWA PASTORS HAD ENDORSED HIS PRESIDENTIAL BID.