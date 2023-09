CMN MIRACLE RIDERS HEAD FOR KEY WEST

A HALF DOZEN SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS ROLLED OUT OF THE THOMPSON ELECTRIC PARKING LOT MONDAY MORNING, ON THEIR 8TH ANNUAL MOTORCYCLE RIDE TO RAISE MONEY FOR OUR SIOUXLAND CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

MATT THOMPSON IS ONE OF THE ORGANIZERS AND RIDERS WHO ARE HEADED THIS YEAR TO KEY WEST , FLORIDA ON THE 2-WEEK ROUTE INTENDED TO SYMBOLICALLY REPRESENT THE DIFFICULT ROUTE BABIES AND CHILDREN OFTEN FACE DURING UNPLANNED ILLNESSES AND INJURIES:

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS HAVE RAISED OVER $280,000, WHICH HAS BEEN USED TO HELP PURCHASE EQUIPMENT AND FUND PROGRAMS FOR PEDIATRIC INPATIENTS AND OUTPATIENTS.

THOMPSON SAYS THEY HAVE AN AMBITIOUS GOAL THIS YEAR:

THIS YEAR’S ROUTE WILL COVER NEARLY 4,800 MILES OVER THE COURSE OF 12 DAYS.

THE RIDERS RETURN ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH.

YOU MAY FOLLOW THEM ON THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS FACEBOOK PAGE.

Photo from Siouxland Miracle Riders