SCHULTE INAUGURATED AS 12TH BRIAR CLIFF PRESIDENT

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HOSTED ITS 12TH INAUGURATION CEREMONY FRIDAY FOR PRESIDENT DR. PATRICK J. SCHULTE.

DR. SCHULTE WAS NAMED PRESIDENT IN MARCH AFTER SERVING AS THE INTERIM PRESIDENT SINCE JULY OF 2022.

DURING HIS TENURE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, SCHULTE AND HIS CABINET HAVE INITIATED MULTIPLE PROJECTS TO ENHANCE THE QUALITY OF LIFE AT BRIAR CLIFF.

LAST SEPTEMBER, BRIAR CLIFF ANNOUNCED A FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN FOR A NEW INDOOR RECREATION FACILITY ON CAMPUS.

BRIAR CLIFF ALSO BEGAN A $4.5 MILLION RENOVATION TO ALVERNO HALL, THE INSTITUTION’S LARGEST RESIDENCE HALL.

IN MARCH, BRIAR CLIFF ANNOUNCED A REDESIGN TO THE HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE TRAINING FACILITY BACKED BY A $2 MILLION GRANT FROM THE U.S. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION.

THIS (MONDAY) EVENING, BRIAR CLIFF WILL WRAP UP THE INAUGURATION EVENTS WITH THE FOUNDER’S 5K/SISTER ARNOLD WALK.