GRASSLEY REJECTS TALK OF DEFUNDING THE FBI

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S SEEN POLITICAL BIAS IN THE U-S JUSTICE SYSTEM OVER THE PAST EIGHT YEARS, BUT GRASSLEY IS REJECTING PROPOSALS FROM FELLOW REPUBLICANS WHO’VE CALLED FOR SHUTTING DOWN THE F-B-I.

G-O-P CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY SAID LAST WEEK AS PRESIDENT HE’D FIRE TWO-THIRDS OF F-B-I EMPLOYEES AND SHIFT THE REST TO OTHER FEDERAL AGENCIES, LIKE THE U-S MARSHALS SERVICE AND THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.

GRASSLEY DISAGREES:

GRASSLEY HAS CLASHED WITH THE F-B-I OVER DOCUMENTS RELATED TO AN INVESTIGATION INTO HUNTER BIDEN AND GRASSLEY ACCUSES THE AGENCY OF A CONSISTENT DISREGARD FOR CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT.

GRASSLEY SUGGESTS THE HOUSE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL SHOW WHY F-B-I REFORM IS NECESSARY.

GRASSLEY MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF THE “IOWA PRESS” PROGRAM THAT AIRED ON IOWA P-B-S. ……………..