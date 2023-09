FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR SLAIN ALGONA OFFICER

FUNERAL SERVICES ARE SET FOR THE ALGONA, IOWA POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS SHOT AND KILLED WHILE ON DUTY LAST WEDNESDAY.

A VISITATION WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY FOR OFFICER KEVIN CRAM ON TUESDAY FROM 4PM UNTIL 8PM IN THE WILCOX PERFORMING ARTS CENTER INSIDE THE ALGONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL AT 600 SOUTH HALE STREET IN ALGONA.

THE FUNERAL FOR THE 10 YEAR VETERAN OFFICER WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE SAME LOCATION WEDNESDAY MORNING AT 10:30.

FAMILY AND SELECT LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL ATTEND A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE AT A LATER TIME.

A MEMORIAL FUND HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THE FAMILY OF OFFICER CRAM AT THE IOWA STATE BANK ON 5 EAST CALL STREET IN ALGONA.

OAKCREST FUNERAL SERVICES OF ALGONA IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.