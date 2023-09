UNG SAYS COUNTY MAY SEEK TO RECOVER DAMAGES OVER L-E-C PROJECT DELAYS

THURSDAY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MET IN CLOSED SESSION AT 4:30 P.M. WITH THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY TO DISCUSS RAMIFICATIONS OF PROJECT DELAYS IN BUILDING THE NEW COUNTY JAIL FACILITY.

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG SAYS THERE ARE TWO PRIORITIES FOR THE $70 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT THAT WILL LIKELY NOT BE FINSHED FOR AT LEAST SIX MONTHS:

UNG LEC1 OC……..FOR THE TAXPAYERS. :22

UNG SAYS THE NATURE OF THOSE DAMAGES AND WHO IS LIABLE WILL TAKE SOME TIME TO DETERMINE:

UNG LEC2 OC……..WHICH ENTITY. :24

ONE MAJOR LOSS FOR THE COUNTY IS THE REVENUE THAT WOULD BE GENERATED FOR HOUSING FEDERAL INMATES FROM NOW UNTIL POSSIBLY NEXT APRIL.

THAT CAN’T HAPPEN UNTIL THE FIRE DAMPENING SYSTEM IS COMPLETED IN THE FACILITY:

UNG LEC3 OC………..OVER 20 YEARS. :26

THOSE FEDERAL PRISONERS WILL PROVIDE MAJOR REVENUE TO PAY OFF THE NEW FACILITY:

UNG LEC4 OC…..$3 1/2 MILLION A YEAR. :25

UNG SAYS HE BELIEVES THAT THE NEW JAIL FACILITY WILL BE FINISHED BEFORE THE NEW PROJECTED DEADLINE OF APRIL 9TH.

HE SAYS THE CHANGE ORDER NUMBER AND DATE OF COMPLETION WILL HOPEFULLY BE SETTLED IN THE COMING MONTH.