SOUTH SIOUX CITY RECEIVES MILLION DOLLAR TREE GRANT

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED A MILLION DOLLAR FISCAL YEAR 2023 USDA FOREST SERVICE URBAN AND COMMUNITY FORESTRY GRANT.

MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS THE GRANT PROVIDES AN EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO ENHANCE OUR TREE CITY USA AWARD WINNING COMMUNITY FOR OVER 20 YEARS.

OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS, SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL IMPLEMENT STRATEGIES TO REESTABLISH A MULTI-GENERATIONAL TREE CANOPY.

THAT INCLUDES PLANTING AND ESTABLISHING TREES IN NEIGHBORHOODS ACROSS THE CITY; REMOVING DEAD, DISEASED OR STRUCTURALLY UNSOUND TREES; UPDATING THE CITY’S TREE INVENTORY, AND EDUCATING THE COMMUNITY ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TREES, AND PROVIDING PLANTING AND CARE INSTRUCTIONS.

THE FUNDING IS MADE POSSIBLE THROUGH INVESTMENTS FROM THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT.