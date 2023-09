NORTH DAKOTA TO RECONSIDER SUMMIT CARBON APPLICATION

THE NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION HAS GRANTED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS’ PETITION FOR RECONSIDERATION FOR THE COMPANY’S CO-2 PIPELINE PERMIT APPLICATION.

SUMMIT CARBON C-E-O LEE BLANK SAYS THEY LISTENED TO AND LEARNED FROM THE CONCERNS RAISED BY THE NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, AND SUBSEQUENTLY REROUTED AROUND BISMARCK, MADE ADJUSTMENTS TO DRILL OR BYPASS GAME MANAGEMENT AND GEO-HAZARD AREAS, AND COLLABORATED WITH THE STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE TO RECORD THE FINDINGS OF CULTURAL SURVEYS.”

BLANK SAYS SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS LOOKS FORWARD TO RESPONDING, FOLLOWING THE APPROPRIATE STEPS, AND ULTIMATELY SECURING A PERMIT FROM THE NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION..