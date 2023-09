NAVIGATOR CO-2 APPARENTLY WITHDRAWS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA

NAVIGATOR CO-2 IS SHIFTING ITS LAND TEAMS OUT OF SOUTH DAKOTA, PAUSING OPERATIONS.

THE COMPANY RECENTLY HAD ITS CO2 PIPELINE PERMIT APPLICATION DENIED BY THE STATE’S PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION.

NAVIGATOR HAD PLANNED TO PIPE CO2 FROM THREE ETHANOL PRODUCTION FACILITIES THAT VALERO AND POET OWN IN BROOKINGS, TURNER AND LINCOLN COUNTIES.

THE COMPANY SAID IN THURSDAY’S STATEMENT THAT IT “REMAINS COMMITTED TO PROJECT DEVELOPMENT IN A COLLABORATIVE FASHION” WITH LANDOWNERS ACROSS THE PIPELINE BLUEPRINT.