IOWA JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASED SLIGHTLY IN AUGUST, THE FIRST UPTICK IN SEVERAL MONTHS.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BETH TOWNSEND, SAYS CONDITIONS ON THE NATIONAL LEVEL FACTOR IN.

IAJOBS18 OC…..OF THAT NATURE. :10

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE ROSE FROM TWO-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT IN JULY TO TWO-POINT-NINE PERCENT IN AUGUST.

TOWNSEND SAYS THERE WERE GAINS IN SOME AREAS.

IAJOBS19 OC……HEALTH SERVICES” :13

THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASED FROM THREE-POINT-FIVE PERCENT TO THREE-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT.

TOWNSEND SAYS IOWA’S JOB MARKET REMAINS VERY STRONG.

IAJOBS21 OC……..:SINCE 1967″ :19

SOME CRITICS SAYS THE JOBS PEOPLE ARE GETTING ARE NOT PAYING ENOUGH FOR THEM TO LIVE ON. TOWNSEND SAYS THERE ARE GOOD WAGES BEING PAID IN A LOT OF AREAS.

SHE SAYS HEALTH CARE AND SOCIAL ASSISTANCE JOBS ARE STARTING AT 20 TO 25 DOLLARS AN HOUR. AND MANUFACTURING SAW AN INCREASE OF 600 JOBS WITH PAY IN THOSE JOBS STARTING WELL ABOVE 15 DOLLARS AN HOUR.

RADIO IOWA