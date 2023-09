HALEY OPPOSES PIPELINE EMINENT DOMAIN

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NIKKI HALEY SAYS SHE FAVORS DEVELOPMENT OF PIPELINES THAT COULD MAKE THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY CARBON NEUTRAL, BUT HALEY SAYS LANDOWNERS WHO DON’T WANT THE PIPELINES ON THEIR PROPERTY SHOULD NOT BE FORCED TO SIGN EASEMENTS.

PIPELINE BACKERS SAY ETHANOL SALES WILL EXPAND IF THE FUEL IS CARBON NEUTRAL AND THAT WILL BENEFIT CORN FARMERS.

HALEY SAYS ETHANOL PRODUCTION IS PART OF A STRATEGY TO ENSURE THE U-S NEVER HAS TO BUY OIL FROM PLACES LIKE IRAN OR VENEZUELA.

ON FRIDAY, HALEY VISITED A FARM IN CLINTON COUNTY, ONE OF THE FIVE IOWA COUNTIES WHERE THE PROPOSED WOLF CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE WOULD RUN THROUGH.

UNLIKE TWO OTHER PIPELINE DEVELOPERS, THAT COMPANY IS NOT SEEKING EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY FROM IOWA REGULATORS AND HAS INDICATED IT WILL ACQUIRE PROPERTY ALONG ITS ROUTE VOLUNTARILY.

ON SATURDAY, HALEY IS AMONG NINE G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES WHO’LL BE SPEAKING AT THE IOWA FAITH AND FREEDOM COALITION’S FALL FUNDRAISER IN DES MOINES.

HALEY, WHO IS 51 YEARS OLD, SERVED AS GOVERNOR OF SOUTH CAROLINA FROM 2011 TO 2017.

SHE MADE HER COMMENTS DURING AN INTERVIEW WITH RADIO IOWA.