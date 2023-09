DYLAN SCOTT CANCELS CLAY COUNTY FAIR APPEARANCE (Update)

DUE TO A FAMILY MATTER, DYLAN SCOTT NEEDS TO RETURN HOME THIS WEEKEND AND UNFORTUNATELY MUST CANCEL HIS UPCOMING SHOW ON SATURDAY AT THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER, IOWA.

FOUR-TIME GRAMMY NOMINATED SINGER-SONGWRITER INGRID ANDRESS WILL TAKE THE STAGE AS PLANNED. SHE HAS A RECENT PLATINUM-CERTIFIED #1 RADIO SINGLE, “WISHFUL DRINKING (WITH SAM HUNT).”

HER 2022 DEBUT ALBUM “LADY LIKE” SET THE RECORD AS THE HIGHEST STREAMING COUNTRY FEMALE DEBUT ALBUM OF ALL TIME UPON RELEASE.

CLAY COUNTY FAIR OFFICIALS HAVE MOVED ANDRESS TO THE HEADLINER POSITION.

THE COUNTRY ROCKERS “SACK OF LIONS” WILL NOW OPEN THE SHOW.

CONTACT THE CLAY COUNTY FAIR FOR TICKET REFUND INFORMATION REGARDING DYLAN SCOTT.

Updated 2:35 p.m. 9/15