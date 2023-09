DIAMOND VOGEL DEDICATES NEW INNOVATION CENTER

DIAMOND VOGEL OF ORANGE CITY OFFICIALLY OPENED THEIR NEW 36-THOUSAND SQUARE FOOT INNOVATION CENTER THIS WEEK.

THE BUILDING INCLUDES LABORATORY AND OFFICE SPACE.

SIXTY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SCIENTISTS WILL WORK THERE, TO IMPROVE AND ADVANCE PRODUCT LINES.

CMBA ARCHITECTS OF SIOUX CITY DESIGNED THE BUILDING WHICH THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HELPED FINANCE THROUGH THEIR HIGH-QUALITY JOBS PROGRAM.

THE INNOVATION CENTER IS PART OF DIAMOND VOGEL’S BUILDING ON SUCCESS INITIATIVE THAT BEGAN IN 2018.