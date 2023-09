USD REPORTS FALL ENROLLMENT RECORDS

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA IS REPORTING RECORD-BREAKING ENROLLMENT IN SEVERAL AREAS THIS FALL SEMESTER INCLUDING FIRST-TIME, FULL-TIME STUDENTS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA, INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS AND STUDENTS ENROLLED IN HIGH-DEMAND HEALTH SCIENCES GRADUATE PROGRAMS.

SCOTT POHLSON, VICE PRESIDENT FOR ENROLLMENT, MARKETING AND STUDENT SERVICES, SAYS USD WELCOMED ITS LARGEST MAIN CAMPUS INCOMING CLASS SINCE 2018.

THE UNIVERSITY SAW A 7% INCREASE IN FIRST-TIME, FULL-TIME STUDENTS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA AND A 22% INCREASE FROM NEBRASKA.

INTERNATIONAL ENROLLMENT EXTENDED ITS STREAK OF RECORD-BREAKING YEARS FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE TIME, ENROLLING 606 TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS.

THAT IS THE LARGEST NUMBER IN UNIVERSITY HISTORY AND MORE THAN DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ENROLLED IN 2021.

POHLSON SAYS GREATER ENROLLMENT HAS ALSO PROVIDED SOME UNIQUE CHALLENGES AS THE CAMPUS REACHED NEAR-CAPACITY IN UNIVERSITY HOUSING,

HE SAYS ENROLLMENT AT USD’S SIOUX FALLS CAMPUS HAD A 4.4 PERCENT INCREASE IN TOTAL ENROLLMENT.