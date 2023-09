SUPERVISORS & LEC AUTHORITY TO MEET IN CLOSED SESSION

ON THURSDAY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WAS TO MEET IN CLOSED SESSION AT 4:30 P.M. WITH THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY TO REPORTEDLY DISCUSS RAMIFICATIONS OF PROJECT DELAYS IN BUILDING THE NEW COUNTY JAIL FACILITY.

AT THE END OF TUESDAY’S SUPERVISORS MEETING, IT WAS REVEALED THAT THE NEW L-E-C WOULD NOT BE READY BY THE SEPTEMBER 14TH DEADLINE DATE, BUT MORE LIKELY NEXT APRIL 9TH.

COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER STATED THAT THE SEVEN MONTH DELAY WOULD BE COSTLY TO THE COUNTY:

DELAYS3 OC…… CURRENT YEAR BUDGET. :18

THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT HAS ALSO HIRED 15 JAILERS AND THREE OTHER STAFF MEMBERS TO START MID-SEPTEMBER WHEN THE NEW JAIL WAS SUPPOSED TO BE OPERATIONAL.

CHIEF DEPUTY TONY WINGERT SAYS THEY WILL ADAPT TO THE DELAY:

DELAYS4 OC……HAVEN’T HAD TIME. :28

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG WANTS COUNTY TAXPAYERS TO KNOW THE BOARD WAS NOT TOLD SPECIFICS ABOUT THE CONSTRUCTION DELAYS:

DELAYS5 OC……..STRING ANYONE ALONG. :12

IN AUGUST THE COUNTY SHERIFF SECURED AN UPDATED INTER-GOVERNMENT AGREEMENT TO HOUSE FEDERAL PRISONERS AT THE NEW FACILTY.

REVENUE GENERATED FROM HOUSING THOSE INMATES IS TO HELP FUND THE NEW JAIL, BUT THE COUNTY CAN’T HOLD THE INMATES UNTIL THE NEW L-E-C OPENS.