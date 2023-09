PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEBUTS NEW ARMORED RESPONSE VEHICLE

THE COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM BASED IN LE MARS HAS A NEW BEARCAT RESPONSE VEHICLE.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF CHIEF DEPUTY RICK SINGER SAYS THE ARMORED VEHICLET WAS DELIVERED TO THE AGENCY THIS SUMMER:

BEARCAT1 OC……HOLD ITS BALLISTIC. :25

SINGER SAYS IT IS AN INTIMIDATING VEHICLE:

BEARCAT2 OC….WHOLE NEW LEVEL. :17

HE SAYS THE BEARCAT WILL BE USED IN SPECIFIC INSTANCES:

BEARCAT3 OC…..ONTO THE SCENE. :19

IT WILL ALSO BE USED IN WEATHER EMERGENCIES AND AS A REGIONAL RESOURCE.

MEMBERS OF THE CERT TEAM TRAINED WEDNESDAY IN FIELD EXERCISES USING THE VEHICLE.

THE TEAM IS MADE UP OF MEMBERS OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, LE MARS POLICE, THE SIOUX AND CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICES AND THE CHEROKEE POLICE DEPARTMENT.