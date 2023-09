COME MEET THE RED POWER RANGER ON SATURDAY

THE ACTOR WHO PORTRAYED THE RED RANGER IN THE POWER RANGERS TIME FORCE TELEVISION SERIES WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY’S ACME COMICS THIS WEEKEND TO MEET FANS.

JASON FAUNT POWERED UP AS ALEX, THE RED TIME FORCE RANGER, AND ALEX’S ANCESTOR, WES COLLINS IN THE SHOW, AND HAS BEEN SUITING UP FOR OVER 20 YEARS:

FAUNT ENJOYS MEETING THE FANS OF THE POWER RANGERS, AND HAS FUN TALKING ABOUT THE SERIES WITH THEM:

OF COURSE AN ACTION FIGURE WAS MADE OF THE RED RANGER, AND FAUNT REMEMBERS BEING AT A TARGET STORE WHEN THEY CAME OUT:

FAUNT ALSO LANDED THE ROLE AS THE MOTION CAPTURE ACTOR FOR LEON KENNEDY IN THE IMMENSELY POPULAR RESIDENT EVIL FRANCHISE.

HE WILL BE AT ACME COMICS AT 1622 PIERCE STREET SATURDAY BEGINNING AT NOON.