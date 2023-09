ARNOLD TO LEAD UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S

JANE ARNOLD HAS BEEN NAMED AS THE NEW MARKET PRESIDENT OF UNITYPOINT HEALTH OF SIOUX CITY.

SHE WILL OVERSEE OPERATIONS AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S AND UNITYPOINT CLINIC LOCATIONS IN SIOUXLAND EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 8TH.

ARNOLD SAYS THEIR FOCUS WILL CONTINUE TO BE TO TAKE GREAT CARE OF THEIR PATIENTS AND COMMUNITY, SUPPORT THEIR PROVIDERS, AND INVEST IN THEIR WORKFORCE.

ARNOLD MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS & NETWORK DEVELOPMENT FOR UNITYPOINT HEALTH SIOUX CITY AND REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT OF AMBULATORY OPERATIONS FOR UNITYPOINT CLINIC SIOUX CITY.

SHE HAS BEEN WITH THE ORGANIZATION FOR 23 YEARS.