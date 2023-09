STATE OFFICIALS SAY IOWA BRIDGES ARE SAFE

A RECENT REPORT RANKING IOWA AS HAVING THE WORST BRIDGES IN THE COUNTRY SHOULDN’T ALARM RESIDENTS.

THAT’S THE WORD FROM SCOTT MARLER, DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

THERE ARE 4558 STRUCTURALLY DEFICIENT OR POOR BRIDGES IN IOWA, BUT MARLER SAYS THAT DOESN’T MEAN THEY ARE UNSAFE.

IOWA WAS RANKED AS HAVING THE POOREST BRIDGES IN A RECENT REPORT ISSUED BY THE AMERICAN ROAD AND TRANSPORTATION BUILDERS.

DOT- ENGINEER SCOTT NEUBAUER SAYS THERE’S A REASON IOWA RANKS DEAD-LAST:

DIRECTOR MARLER SAYS MOST OF THE POOR BRIDGES ARE ON RURAL ROADS:

HE SAYS THE D-O-T WOULD CLOSE ANY UNSAFE BRIDGE.