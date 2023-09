NCAA Denies Hawkeye Player’s Sports Betting Appeal

THE N-C-A-A HAS DENIED THE APPEAL OF IOWA DEFENSIVE LINEMAN NOAH SHANNON’S SEASON SUSPENSION IN THE ONGOING SPORTS BETTING INVESTIGATION.

HAWKEYE COACH KIRK FERENTZ SAYS SHANNON DID NOT BET ON AN IOWA FOOTBALL GAME AND DID NOTHING ILLEGAL WHEN IT COMES TO SPORTS GAMBLING, BUT HE DID BREAK AN N-C-A-A RULE.

FERENTZ SAYS SHANNON HAD BEEN TRUTHFUL ABOUT WHAT HE DID AND THEY HAD HOPED FOR A REDUCTION IN HIS CAREER ENDING SUSPENSION.

SHANNON REPORTEDLY BET ON AN IOWA SPORTS TEAM, OTHER THAN FOOTBALL.

THE SUSPENSION IS FOR ONE YEAR.