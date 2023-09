LONGER DELAYS TO FINISH THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

IT’S GOING TO TAKE EVEN LONGER THAN EXPECTED TO COMPLETE THE NEW CITY-COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER BEING CONSTRUCTED ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON, WHO WAS JUST APPOINTED TO THE JAIL AUTHORITY BOARD LAST WEEK, TOLD HIS FELLOW COUNTY SUPERVISORS TUESDAY THAT IT COULD BE NEXT SPRING BEFORE THE FACILITY IS FINISHED:

THE ORIGINAL COMPLETION DATE WAS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, BUT LAST MONTH THE JAIL AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN TOLD KSCJ NEWS IT WOULD LIKELY BE NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER.

NELSON SAYS THE APRIL DATE MAY CHANGE:

NELSON TOLD HIS FELLOW SUPERVISORS THAT THE FIRE DAMPENING SYSTEM WAS THE SOLE REASON FOR THE DELAY.

HE SAYS THE NEW L-E-C COULD STILL BE HOUSING PRISONERS BY APRIL 9TH.