GREENWELL TO SEEK NEW TERM ON CITY SCHOOL BOARD

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS MADE IT OFFICIAL, HE IS RUNNING FOR ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE.

DAN GREENWELL TOLD KSCJ NEWS HE IS JUST STARTING TO RAMP UP HIS CAMPAIGN:

GREENWELL SAYS THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS IN GOOD FINANCIAL SHAPE, BUT THERE IS STILL WORK TO DO:

THERE ARE FIVE SEATS UP FOR ELECTION ON THE SCHOOL BOARD IN THIS ELECTION, AND THAT WILL BRING A NEW LOOK TO THE NEXT SCHOOL BOARD:

GREENWELL WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE SCHOOL BOARD IN 2019 AND BECAME BOARD PRESIDENT IN NOVEMBER OF 2021.