CAREER ACADEMY BUILDING TRADES FACILITY DEDICATED

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT DEDICATED ITS NEW CONSTRUCTION TRADES BUILDING ON WEDNESDAY WITH A RIBBON CUTTING AND LUNCHEON.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE SAYS THE NEW BUILDING NOT ONLY EXPANDS THE CAREER ACADEMY PROGRAM, BUT WILL ALSO HELP FILL A LOCAL NEED:

STUDENTS WILL TEST THEIR SKILLS WITH HVAC, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, AND MORE BY CONSTRUCTING NEW HOMES FROM THE GROUND UP INSIDE THE NEW FACILITY:

JAMIE GARCIA IS A JUNIOR AT NORTH HIGH WHO IS LEARNING CARPENTRY AND OTHER SKILLS:

GARCIA’S FATHER INSPIRED JAMIE’S INTEREST IN THE PROGRAM:

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HELD THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE NEW BUILDING.