WESTERN IA LABOR FEDERATION DONATES TO SOUP KITCHEN

THE WESTERN IOWA LABOR FEDERATION OF THE AFL-CIO HAS DONATED MORE THAN $1500 IN CASH AND CANNED GOODS TO THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN FOLLOWING A FOOD AND DONATION DRIVE AT ITS ANNUAL LABOR DAY PICNIC.

THE ORGANIZATION’S 120TH ANNUAL LABOR DAY PICNIC TOOK PLACE LAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH, AND THE CASH AND CANNED GOODS COLLECTED WERE DROPPED OFF AT THE SOUP KITCHEN YESTERDAY BY MEMBERS AND OFFICERS OF THE LABOR FEDERATION.

THE LARGE CASH DONATION WAS MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS FROM LOCAL UNIONS AND DONATIONS AND GOODS COLLECTED FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS WHO ATTENDED THE UNION-SPONSORED LABOR DAY PICNIC

THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN AT 717 WEST SEVENTH SERVES DINNER MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 4:30-5:30PM, AND ON SATURDAYS FROM NOON TO 1PM, TO ANYONE IN NEED.

THEY HAVE BEEN OPEN SINCE 1987 AND RELY ON COMMUNITY DONORS AND VOLUNTEERS IN ORDER TO SERVE BETWEEN 150 TO 200 MEALS DAILY.