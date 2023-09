NORTHWESTERN STILL #1 IN NAIA FOOTBALL POLL, MORNINGSIDE MOVES UP TO 3RD

THE NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS REMAIN RANKED NUMBER ONE IN THIS WEEKS NAIA FOOTBALL POLL AFTER AN OVERTIME COMEBACK WIN ON THE ROAD AT NCAA DIVISION ONE FCS DRAKE ON SATURDAY.

THE DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPIONS ARE 2-0 OVERALL AND 1-0 IN THE GPAC.IN THE COACHES POLL, PICKING UP ALL 18 FIRST-PLACE VOTES.

NORTHWESTERN HAS NOW BEEN RANKED INSIDE THE TOP-5 FOR THE 26TH-STRAIGHT POLL.

THE NAIA TOP-5 SEES THE SAME FIVE AS THE PRESEASON POLL, WITH AN IOWA EMPHASIS.

PREVIOUSLY NO. 2-RANKED KEISER (FLA.) (1-1) DROPPED TO NO. 4 AFTER FALLING TO AN NCAA DIVISION II FOE. GRAND VIEW OF DES MOINES MOVED UP TO NO. 2, FOLLOWED BY THE MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS OF SIOUX CITY MOVING UP TO THIRD PLACE.

INDIANA WESLEYAN REMAINS FIFTH.

FELLOW GPAC MEMBER DORDT UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX CENTER IMPROVED FROM 25 TO 19TH IN THE RANKINGS AT 2-0, WHILE THE GPAC’S MIDLAND WARRIORS WHO ARE 3-0 AND 2-0 IN THE CONFERENCE RECEIVED SOME POLL VOTES BUT DIDN’T PLACE.