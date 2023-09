NEBRASKA WANTS ANSWERS TO DUAL 9-1-1 SYSTEM FAILURES

THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION HAS OPENED A PAIR OF SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS INTO RECENT 9-1-1 OUTAGES INVOLVING TELECOMMUNICATION CARRIERS LUMEN AND WINDSTREAM.

COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DAN WATERMEIER.SAYS “THE DISRUPTIONS IN 9-1-1 SERVICE THAT OCCURRED IN THESE TWO SEPARATE INCIDENTS IS UNACCEPTABLE,”

HE SAYS THE COMMISSION EXPECTS 9-1-1 SERVICE PROVIDERS TO MAINTAIN DIVERSE AND REDUNDANT CONNECTIONS BETWEEN 9-1-1CENTERS AND THEIR NETWORKS.

WATERMEIER SAYS DETERMINING WHY THE LUMEN OUTAGE RESULTED IN THE LOSS OF 9-1-1 SERVICE OVER A WIDE AREA OF NEBRASKA WILL BE ESSENTIAL TO THAT INVESTIGATION.

A PRIMARY FOCUS OF THE WINDSTREAM INVESTIGATION WILL BE TO DETERMINE WHY A FIRE AND LOSS OF ELECTRICAL POWER AT A SINGLE WINDSTREAM FACILITY RESULTED IN A DISRUPTION OF 9-1-1 SERVICE TO A LARGE PORTION OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.

IN BOTH INVESTIGATIONS THE COMMISSION SEEKS AN EXPLANATION AS TO WHY THE REDUNDANCY REQUIRED

OF BOTH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CARRIERS FAILED AND THEY WANT A SOLUTION TO PREVENT THIS FROM HAPPENING AGAIN.

File photo