GOODVIN TO NOT SEEK ANOTHER SCHOOL BOARD TERM

ANOTHER INCUMBENT ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS ANNOUNCED HE WILL NOT SEEK ANOTHER TERM.

TAYLOR GOODVIN TOLD HIS FELLOW BOARD MEMBERS AT MONDAY NIGHT’S MEETING THAT IT WAS A HARD DECISION, BUT CHANGES IN HIS LIFE SINCE BEING ELECTED HAVE MADE IT DIFFICULT FOR HIM TO ATTEND SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS.

GOODVIN’S DECISION MAKES HIM THE THIRD INCUMBENT TO DECIDE AGAINST SEEKING ANOTHER TERM.

MONIQUE SCARLETT AND BERNIE SCOLARO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED THEY WOULD NOT RUN AGAIN.

FIVE SCHOOL BOARD SEATS WILL BE UP FOR ELECTION IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION, INCLUDING BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL, WHO HAS NOT ANNOUNCED YET IF HE WILL SEEK A NEW TERM.