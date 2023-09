FEENSTRA SUPPORTS IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AGAINST BIDEN

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS SPEAKING OUT REGARDING THE POSSIBLE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE SUPPORTS A FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO PRESIDENT BIDEN.

FEENSTRA SAYS THROUGH COMMITTEE INVESTIGATIONS, WE KNOW THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN LIED TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ABOUT HIS INVOLVEMENT WITH HIS SON’S FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS.

CREDIBLE WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIMONY ALSO REVEALS THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SECURED A SWEETHEART DEAL AND PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT FOR HUNTER BIDEN IN HIS TAX EVASION CASE.

FEENSTRA SAYS IT IS EVIDENT THAT A FURTHER AND MORE THOROUGH INVESTIGATION IS WARRANTED TO PROTECT THE INTEGRITY OF OUR INSTITUTIONS, DEFEND THE RULE OF LAW IN OUR COUNTRY, AND HOLD PRESIDENT BIDEN ACCOUNTABLE FOR HIS CORRUPTION.