ERNST WORKS TO GET 185TH RUNWAY REVIEW PROMISE

GENERAL DAVID ALLVIN, WHO IS NOMINATED TO BECOME THE 23RD CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, UNDERWENT TWO HOURS OF QUESTIONS TUESDAY FROM U.S. SENATORS AS PART OF HIS CONFIRMATION HEARING BEFORE THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE.

SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA IMMEDIATELY PRESSED ALLVIN TO COMMIT TO LIVING UP TO AN UNFULFILLED PROMISE BY THE MILITARY TO EXPAND THE RUNWAY FOR THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING AT THEIR BASE IN SIOUX CITY:

ERNST SAYS THAT LACK OF AN UPGRADE PUTS THE FUTURE OF THE NATIONAL GUARD IN SIOUX CITY IN JEOPARDY:

ERNST CALLS THAT UNACCEPTABLE.

GENERAL ALLVIN RESPONDED WITH A PROMISE TO GET THE RUNWAY REVIEWED:

GENERAL ALLVIN CALLED THE 185TH A FANTASTIC ORGANIZATION.

HE PROMISED TO WORK WITH THE SECRETARY OF THE AIR FORCE TO PAUSE ANY DISCUSSION TO CHANGE THE 185TH’S MISSION UNTIL THE ASSESSMENT WAS COMPLETED.