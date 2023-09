CITY COUNCIL APPROVES INNOVATION CENTER AGREEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS APPROVED ACCEPTING A MILLION DOLLAR PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SELF STORAGE ON 3RD, LLC FOR PROPERTY TO BE USED TO CREATE AN INNOVATION CENTER AT 308 IOWA STREET AND 1200 4TH STREET.

RENAE BILLINGS OF THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT EXPLAINED THE DETAILS TO THE COUNCIL MONDAY AFTERNOON:

INNOVATION1 OC………FOR THE INNOVATION CENTER. :12

MAYOR BOB SCOTT QUESTIONED WHERE THE MONEY WAS COMING FROM:

INNOVATION2 OC……..I’M SORRY. :12

SCOTT WAS TOLD THE MONEY WOULD COME FROM UNUSED CAPIAL IMPROVEMENTS FUNDS FROM OTHER PROJECTS.

CITY STAFF HAS BEEN WORKING WITH IOWA’S WEST COAST INITIATIVE AND SIOUXLAND PUBLIC MEDIA ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE INNOVATION CENTER.

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS THE PROCESS SHOULD HAVE BEEN MORE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

INNOVATION3 OC…….HOW WE DO THINGS. :11

THE INNOVATION CENTER WILL SUPPORT FOOD INNOVATION THROUGH SHARED COMMERCIAL KITCHEN AND FOOD LABS FOR ENTREPRENEURS INTERESTED IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND FOOD BASED BUSINESSES.

A FOOD HALL WILL ALSO BE LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING.

THE SECOND FLOOR WILL INCLUDE A TECH LAB WITH EQUIPMENT FOR STARTUPS DEVEOPING TECHNOLOGY SUCH AS SOFTWARE, CODING, ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION.

COUNCIL MEMBERS ALEX WATTERS AND MATTHEW O’KANE SPOKE IN FAVOR OF THE PROJECT:

INNOVATION4 OC……..ST. PAUL. :22

THE IOWA WEST COAST INITIATIVE HAS RECEIVED PRELIMINARY APPROVAL FOR A GRANT FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR POST-ACQUISITION DEVELOPMENT OF THE INNOVATION CENTER.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 TO APPROVE THE AGREEMENT WITH MAYOR SCOTT DISSENTING.