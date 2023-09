2ND ANNUAL REMAX EXPERIENCE TAILGATE PARTY COMING TO DOWNTOWN

PART OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL BECOME A GIANT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATE PARTY ON SEPTEMBER 23RD AT 4TH AND JONES.

JEFF CARLSON OF REMAX EXPERIENCE HAS ORGANIZED THE SECOND ANNUAL DOWNTOWN TAILGATE PARTY TO BENEFIT SOME LOCAL CHARITIES:

THOSE THINGS INCLUDE MUSIC, FOOD AND DRINK, AND OF COURSE COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES ON BIG SCREENS:

STACEY SELK, DIRECTOR OF UNITY POINT’S CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK FOUNDATION, SAYS THEY WILL BENEFIT FROM SOME OF THE FUN AND GAMES THAT WILL BE PART OF THE EVENT:

THE SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER WILL ALSO BENEFIT FROM THE EVENT PROCEEDS. TINA STROUD IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE AGENCY WHICH HELPS LOCAL PEOPLE WHO NEED FOOD ASSISTANCE:

THE EVENTS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC TO ATTEND.

JEFF CARLSON SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE PLENTY OF OTHER GAMES AND ACTIVITIES FOR YOUR CHILDREN:

DOWNTOWN PARTNERS AND THE COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER ARE HELPING TO ORGANIZE THE EVENT WHICH RUNS FROM 1 P.M. UNTIL 10 P.M. SEPTEMBER 23RD.