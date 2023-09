SOUTH DAKOTA P-U-C VOTES DOWN SUMMIT CARBON PIPELINE PROJECT

THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION HAS VOTED TO DENY SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTION’S CO2 PIPELINE PERMIT APPLICATION.

FOLLOWING THE COMMISSION’S UNANIMOUS DENIAL OF NAVIGATOR’S CO2 PIPELINE PERMIT LAST WEEK, SUMMIT WITHDREW THEIR MOTION TO PREEMPT COUNTY ORDINANCES.

IN RESPONSE, THE P-U-C STAFF FILED A MOTION TO DENY THE PERMIT BASED UPON SUMMIT’S PRE-FILED TESTIMONY THAT THEY COULD NOT CONSTRUCT THEIR CURRENT ROUTE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE LOCAL ORDINANCES.

THE COMMISSION VOTED DOWN A MOTION TO DEFER THE HEARINGS INDEFINITELY UNTIL NEW EVIDENCE COULD BE PRODUCED.

THE COMMISSION VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO ACCEPT THE P-U-C STAFF’S MOTION TO DENY THE PERMIT APPLICATION.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS SAYS IT WILL REFILE THE PERMIT APPLICATION.

THE COMPANY SAYS IT IS REINFORCING ITS COMMITMENT TO SOUTH DAKOTANS AND THE STATE’S ETHANOL AND SUSTAINABLE-AVIATION-FUEL INDUSTRIES.

73% OF LANDOWNERS HAVE SIGNED VOLUNTARY EASEMENTS AND NINE BIO-REFINERIES HAVE PARTNERED WITH SUMMIT ON THE PROJECT.