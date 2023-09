SAC COUNTY DEATH UNDER INVESTIGATION

AUTHORITIES IN SAC COUNTY, IOWA ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE DEATH OF A MAN WHO DIED IN A HOUSE FIRE IN THE TOWN OF EARLY LAST WEEK.

A DEPUTY RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF SMOKE COMING FROM A CONDEMNED HOUSE LAST THURSDAY MORNING THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR DEMOLITION.

HE FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE HOUSE WITH A GARAGE JUST A FEW FEET AWAY THAT THE OWNER OF THE HOUSE LIVED IN.

THE DEPUTY FORCED OPEN THE GARAGE TO CHECK ON THE 66-YEAR-OLD PROPERTY OWNER, BUT THE MALE OWNER DISPLAYED A GUN AND PUSHED AWAY FROM THE DEPUTY.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS NO SHOTS WERE FIRED, BUT THE OWNER REFUSED TO LEAVE THE GARAGE, WHICH SOON BECAME ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

THE MAN’S BODY HAS BEEN SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER AND THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL IS INVESTIGATING THE FIRE.